Huskies’ Fisher earns POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four outstanding players were nominated for this week’s crown and this was the closest voting we’ve had all season, but only one could take it home.
This week’s Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week is the Huskies’ Tristen Fisher. The senior has been a key part of North’s hot-streak lately.
Fisher posted 18 points and 9 rebounds in the overtime win against rival Central last Friday. Before that, in the Huskies’ win against Bosse, he posted 11 points and 5 rebounds.
“Us having a big man inside helps us out a ton, cause we can get rebounds, helps with rebounds, once I get the ball, double teams come down, that leaves shooters open outside, helps a ton," said Fisher. "My high school career’s coming to an end, you might as well go out there and give it all you got every game.”
Fisher and the Huskies will be on the road this Friday when they play SIAC rival Castle.
