GA woman claims dog brought to IN is her aunt’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the missing dog, who had the “homecoming of a lifetime” at Tri-State Aero, we introduced you to on Wednesday.
The woman says Freya is her aunt’s dog.
She saw the story online and says William Bishop didn’t lose Freya. She says Bishop gave Freya up for adoption several years ago and the dog belongs back with them.
“I saw a news article that a dog, Freya, had been reunited with her owner in Indiana, I said ‘no that can’t be My Freya,’” said Alexa Lynch. “But what are the chances of a dog that looks exactly like her, same name, same hometown of that being her and it ended up being her, so.”
We reached out to the Sullivan County Humane Society to learn more about what happened.
