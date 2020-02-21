Dream Center, YMCA partner together for ‘pancake days’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dream Center is partnering with the YMCA for the 32nd annual “pancake days.”
The money they raise will go into youth outreach programs.
This is the first year they worked together due to the lack of room at the YMCA.
Saturday is family fun day. There will be magicians and characters in costumes.
On Sunday, Gina Moore will be performing with other gospel performers. The organizations will split the money.
”It’s a great deal," YMCAs Heather Polley said. "$6 for unlimited pancakes and sausage. It goes for a great cause. The kiddos in the neighborhood are benefiting from Pancake Days.”
The event takes place tomorrow at the Dream Center on Morgan Avenue from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
