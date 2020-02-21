Daviess Co. Detention Center hopes for new tactical gear

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies at the Daviess County Detention Center may be getting some new gear.
Fiscal Court commissioners will vote on whether jail officials can move forward with a grant on Thursday.
Jailer Art Maglinger tells us the staff at the jail have been looking into applying for a grant through Homeland Security, seeking tactical gear for the deputies.
Maglinger says right now deputies at the jail do not have bulletproof vests. He says the jail is looking to get 70 vests, one for each full-time deputy, which would cost around $40,000.
If approved, Maglinger says this won’t cost the county. He says it will be covered by a grant from Homeland Security called the Law Enforcement Protection Program.
The jailer says what a lot of people don’t realize is the many dangers jail deputies face on a daily basis. He says they have inmates from different states and counties facing lengthy prison sentences or even the death penalty.
“So this puts the deputies at high risk when they do conduct transports. Some of the inmates have known gang affiliation that they’re transporting," said Maglinger. "So we are doing this to try to equip the deputies for what they may encounter not only inside the walls but also outside in their daily activities.”
Fiscal Court county commissioners will be voting whether or not jail officials can move forward with applying for the grant. The jailer says if the vote is yes and they move forward with the grant, it could take up to two years for the detention center to receive the bulletproof vests.
