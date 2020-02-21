IN Court of Appeals reverses Loehrlein murder conviction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man, who was sentenced to 150 years for murder, is getting a new trial.
On Friday, The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed Clint Loehrlein’s murder conviction.
Loehrlein was convicted last year of murdering his wife Sherry and attempting to kill his twin daughters at their home.
According to the court documents, one of the jurors lied on the jury questionnaire and should have been removed before the trial began.
Loehrlein’s case will now be sent back to a lower court for retrial.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.