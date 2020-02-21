Bright But Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and bitter this morning with lows dropping into the teens under clear skies. Sunshine continues and less windy today as high temperatures only reach the upper 30’s.
Frost early Saturday morning with lows dropping into the lower 20’s. Southerly winds will boost temperatures into the upper 40’s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies.
Sunday will start out sunny then clouds will increase during the afternoon. High temps will climb into the lower to mid-50’s with rain likely late Sunday night. Due to drier weather, the Ohio, Wabash, & Green Rivers are scheduled to fall sharply through the weekend. You can find the current river stages and forecasts on the 14 First Alert app.
