Baby’s death in Owensboro still be investigated

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As we reported last week EMS and the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a home on East 27th Street for a medical run involving an injured seven-months-old baby.
Owensboro Police were called in to lead the investigation because officers say medical crews did not feel what they were being told was consistent with the child’s injuries.
OPD says the baby passed away in Louisville on Feb. 11.
Police have said they are not releasing information due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.
Now, nine days after the baby’s death, we are asking police to release the child’s name, the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the death. All of which is information typically made public.
We’ve reached out to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, who says any information must come from the Owensboro Police Department.
We are not aware of any arrests being made.
This story will be updated when OPD releases more information.
