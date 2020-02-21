Area hospitals continue visitation restrictions due to flu

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Due to the ongoing high number of flu cases in the Tri-State area, the hospital members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition has decided to continue hospital restrictions for the foreseeable future.
Those restrictions include:
- No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in hospitals.
- No visitors under the age of 15.
- No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.
Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.
Community Patient Safety Coalition hospitals include:
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Health System
- Gibson General Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper, Indiana
- Methodist Health, Henderson, Kentucky
- Select Specialty Hospital
- St. Vincent Evansville
- St. Vincent Warrick
- St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
- Methodist Health, Union County, Kentucky
