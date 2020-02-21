Amy McGrath stops in Owensboro for campaign event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Amy McGrath, was in Owensboro Friday afternoon for a campaign event. She stopped by Moonlite Bar-B-Q to campaign for the upcoming senate race.
She talked about taking on Mitch McConnell. She says the longtime senator is disconnected from the state.
She says some things she’d like to accomplish in the office are lowering prescription drug prices, improving teacher salaries and tackling the opioid crisis.
McGrath says if she gets into office, she’ll be willing to work with politicians, republican or democrat, in order to improve Kentucky.
“People are tired of the dysfunction," McGrath said. "They want somebody to just stand up and do what’s right for Kentucky, and take the political party stuff and just make it secondary. And I always tell people, ‘Look I’m a democrat but I’m an American first’.”
McGrath said after leaving Owensboro, she and her team were heading to Henderson and Hopkinsville for more campaign events.
