USI hosts Trevecca to start 2020 homestand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana baseball team is set to host Trevecca Nazarene University to start the 2020 home schedule and a six game homestand Friday. The first pitch Friday is 2 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m. Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader, USI will honor the 2007 NCAA II World Series squad.
The six-game home concludes the following weekend, February 27-29, when eighth-ranked Ashland University visits the USI Baseball Field.
SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES #2:
Eagles goes 1-2 in opening series. USI opened the 2020 campaign with a 1-2 in a three-game series with Davenport University. The Eagles got off on the right foot with an 8-6 victory before dropping the second half of the opening doubleheader, 10-1, and the series finale, 14-4. Freshman outfielder Austin Moody and sophomore catcher/infielder Lucas McNew led the Eagle hitters with four hits each, while Moody had a team-best four RBI.
On the mound to start the year. Senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn picked up the first victory of the year in relief in the opener. Hadgedorn went three innings in relief of senior right-hander Austin Gossmann, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks. He also struck out three.
National Championship always the goal for Eagles. The Eagles have made a habit of competing in the NCAA II Championship over the last 13 seasons. USI has made eight NCAA II Midwest Regional appearances; won five Midwest Region crowns (2007, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018); and captured the NCAA II National Championship twice (2010, 2014). The USI program tied for third in the 2007 NCAA II National Championship series, while finishing fifth in 2016 and eighth in 2018.
Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 477-259 in 13-plus seasons and is 625-383 in 18-plus seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2007, 2016 and 2018. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.
Eagles vs. Trevecca. USI has a 4-3 all-time series lead over Trevecca after taking splitting a pair games with the Trojans last spring in Nashville, Tennessee. The Eagles took the first game in 16 innings, 3-2, behind 4.2 innings of relief work by senior right-hander Paul Perez and a RBI sacrifice fly by junior outfielder Bryce Krizan in the final frame, but drop a 4-3 decision the next day.
Trevecca in 2020. Trevecca is 3-3 to start the 2020 campaign, taking one of three from Montevallo University to open the season and two-of-three from Northwood University.
