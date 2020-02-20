Two people shot, man arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday.
Police say two people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
They say one victim was shot once in the arm, and the other victim was shot twice in the shoulder.
Officers say Justin Brown was identified by witnesses as the shooter, and they got a search warrant for his Shelby Street apartment.
Police say they found a gun. They say Brown in a convicted felon.
He’s facing two counts of assault and a handgun charge.
A press release from police shows the shooting might have happened on Rankin Street.
