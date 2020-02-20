Proposed bill would ban drivers from using handheld phones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A proposal to ban drivers from using handheld cell phones is advancing in the Indiana Legislature.
On Tuesday, a Senate committee voted 8-1 to endorse the bill.
Drivers we talked to shared were shocked to learn the law isn’t already on the books.
Law enforcement tells us it will definitely be an adjustment for drivers, but easier to enforce.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says Indiana’s current texting and driving laws are difficult to enforce. He says it makes it hard for law enforcement to catch people texting and driving because right now the law says it’s okay to do things like scroll or watch videos.
“Someone in my community died in a car crash from texting and driving, I feel like it’s a personal thing for me,” said Ally Grimes, a local driver.
The newly proposed bill forbids drivers from using cellular devices while driving unless they are using hand-free options or if it is an emergency.
Sheriff Latham tells us it may be hard for the community to adjust if this bill passes.
“Similar to that, of the impact when seat belts became law, many people had operated vehicles their whole life without seatbelts, having to do or follow that law threw a curveball to the communities,” Sheriff Latham explained.
The sheriff says the transition period may be rocky, but it will be worth it, especially if it saves lives.
“It’s so hard for her parents knowing that it’s prevented, you know, so anytime my phone dings and I want to answer it I think about if something had happed,” said Grimes.
If the bill becomes law, it will go into effect this June.
