New commercial real estate expected in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - County residents will soon see more stores in several shopping plazas.
The Henderson Rotary Club met on Thursday to hear from local real estate developer, Don Ershig. He detailed many new stores coming to Gardenside Shopping Center, Old Orchard Center and Brickyard plaza.
Ershig told the club that stores like Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Treasure Hunt, and Roses Discount Department can be expected in those shopping centers. He also hopes that Everybody Fitness will be moving into Brickyard Plaza once the lease gets signed.
Ershig reminded the Rotary Club how important it is for the community to shop locally to save businesses.
“It’s always been important, we’ve been overshadowed by Evansville and Owensboro," Ershig said. “And we feel like it’s really important for the local people to shop here and live here. And keep the things they’re working for and reinvest them back into this community.”
Additionally, Ershig said these new stores will benefit the community as they’re expected to bring in anywhere between 50 to 60 new jobs.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.