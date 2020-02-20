Missing dog found in GA after 2-yrs reunited with IN owner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lost pet is reunited with her family after going missing two years ago. It’s all thanks to a microchip and a nonprofit of pilots who love dogs.
Today is a day Freya’s owner, William Bishop, tells us he never thought would happen. After the dog went missing two years ago, Bishop says he just lost hope.
“Just worrisome there for the first while, you know, wondering where she was because you know searching town, local animal shelters and she never turned up,” said Bishop.
Freya was found at a humane society in Brunswick, Georgia where they scanned her microchip, which was the key to making this reunion happen.
“It answers a lot of questions, it really does," Bishop said. "It’s very important just microchip your pets. It pays off.”
Thanks to two volunteer pilots, who fly for a nonprofit called Pilots N Paws, Freya made the trip right back here to the Tri-State. These pilots say it was the happiest trip of her life.
“It was easy, the easiest passenger I’ve ever flown," explained Ian Ainsworth, pilot. "She went right to sleep before takeoff and didn’t wake up until we landed so it was a great expierence and I’m definately going to look forward to doing it again.”
Freya didn't mind the pilots either, in fact, she took a real liking to them.
“I’ve always been a dog lover and I love flying so it kind of combines -- combines two of my favorite things right there,” said pilot Greg Trusso.
Bishop is thankful to be reunited with his favorite furry companion who he never thought he would see again.
“She’s getting some chicken breast tonight, she’s getting a good dinner,” Bishop stated.
Bishop says he has no idea how she ended up in Georgia. But she now heads back to her home in Sullivan, Indiana to be with the rest of her family.
Bishop tells us he is just so thankful for this organization and the reunion they made possible today.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.