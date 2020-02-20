Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-SHOOTINGS
4 Indiana teens charged in fatal shooting of 3 men, 1 woman
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say four young men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of three men and a woman found slain in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment. Three 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old were charged Wednesday with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Authorities say the four victims were slain during a Feb. 5 robbery. The suspects are scheduled for initial hearings on Thursday afternoon. According to an affidavit, a witness who was at the apartment that night described young men in hoodies, including one who appeared to be looking around the house, before the attack happened.
AP-US-INDIANA-COUNCILMAN-ISLAMOPHOBIC-POSTS
Indiana official 'sorry' for Islamophobic posts won't resign
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana councilman whose predecessor resigned after posting Islamophobic comments online says he will not step down following backlash for sharing similar views on Facebook. The Howard County Republican Party selected Roger Stewart to replace Greg Jones on the Kokomo Common Council. Jones resigned Jan. 17 after his Islamophobic and homophobic Facebook posts from 2015 came to light. Stewart shared a post on his Facebook that said Muslims can leave the country if they don't follow the law. He told the Kokomo Tribune on Tuesday that he's sorry for what he said and that he won't resign.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-IOWA
Bernie Sanders' campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party released results of its recanvass that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie. In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points. The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to the recount.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana panel backs ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to ban drivers from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads is advancing in the state Legislature. A state Senate committee voted 8-1 Tuesday to endorse the bill that only permits cellphone use with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. Tina Smith of Indianapolis testified from a wheelchair about how she and her husband had stopped their motorcycle along a road when they were hit by a minivan whose driver was looking at a cellphone. Each lost a leg in the crash. Smith echoed other supporters of a ban who compared it to the impact of speed limits and laws requiring seat belt use on making highways safer.
INDIANA BEACH-CLOSURE
Longtime Indiana amusement park closes gates after 94 years
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana amusement park that entertained generations of visitors with rides, midway attractions and lakeside concerts for nearly a century has closed, park officials say, citing the park's disappointing performance. Indiana Beach, which opened in 1926, offered roller coasters and other rides from its lakeside site on Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 30 miles north of Lafayette. The park was long known for its slogan and jingle, “There’s more than corn in Indiana.” But WLFI-TV reports park officials confirmed that it had been shuttered in a statement issued Wednesday, a day after news of the closure broke, saying “this was not a decision entered into lightly."
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PREGNANCY ACCOMMODATIONS
Indiana pregnancy accommodation proposal unlikely to advance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators aren’t likely to revive a proposal aimed at requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women. Gov. Eric Holcomb urged lawmakers to support the proposal, but it was rebuffed in the state Senate by his fellow Republicans earlier this month. Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says many questions remain among legislators as the bill faces opposition from business groups as possibly exposing more companies to lawsuits. The proposal would have required Indiana businesses with more than 15 employees to allow pregnant women to take longer breaks, transfer to less physical work and take unpaid time off after childbirth.
FISH KILL-INDIANA
DNR: NW Indiana fish kill likely caused by `a natural event'
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — State wildlife officials say that about 200 fish found dead Sunday in a northwestern Indiana river likely died due to natural causes. The dead shad were found near a Portage, Indiana, marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources' communication director, James Brindle, says all indications suggest the fish died from “a natural event." The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the DNR says shad die-offs are common in Indiana winters, especially when the temperature suddenly drops from the 30s and 40s to well below freezing _ as happened last week in northwest Indiana.
PURDUE-BANDS ORCHESTRAS GIFT
Couple donates $10 million toward new Purdue bands building
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new building for Purdue University's bands and orchestras program will be named after a Florida couple who donated $10 million toward the project. Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the donation from Marc and Sharon Hagle on Saturday. Marc Hagle is president of the Florida-based real estate company Tricor International. He graduated from Purdue in 1971 with a bachelor's degree and in 1972 with a master's. As a student, he performed in the symphonic band and in the marching band drum line, including at the 1967 Rose Bowl. The building will be named Marc and Sharon Hagle Hall.