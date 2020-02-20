KSP: 6 unrestrained kids in car with drugs, 3 women arrested

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say three woman are in jail after a traffic stop.
Troopers say, around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, they spotted an SUV going 97 mph on I-165 in Ohio County.
Kentucky State Police say they first saw three young children, who were not restrained. They say they could also smell a strong odor of marijuana.
Troopers say the driver, 18-year-old Krislon Talbott, failed field sobriety tests.
During the tests, troopers say they heard a noise and found three more young children asleep in the rear cargo space.
Talbott and two other adult passengers were arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.
Social Services took the children who were all under the age of five. Troopers say the women were babysitting them.
Talbott’s charges include:
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Wanton Endangerment-1st, eight (8) counts
- Driving Under the Influence, 1st Degree – (Aggravated Circumstances)
- Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts
- Failure to wear seatbelt
Peyton Coomes, 19, is charged with:
- Public Intoxication
- Wanton Endangerment- 1st degree, six (6) counts
- Failure to use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts
- Possession of Marijuana
Allison Frazier, 20, is charged with:
- Public Intoxication
- Wanton Endangerment- 1st degree, six (6) counts
- Failure to use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
