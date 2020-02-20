Huskies confident after recent winning stretch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite a recent loss, the North Huskies’ Boys Basketball team has been on a roll winning five of their last six games.
It all began at the end of January when the green machine went on the road to New Albany and won on a buzzer-beating three by Delavion Crenshaw. The next night, they won a five-overtime thriller over Terre Haute North.
They carried that momentum into three more nailbiting victories over North Posey, Bosse, and Central. Learning how to win close games like these has the Huskies exuding confidence at the right time of the season.
“Really proud of the way they battled through some of the games," said North Head Coach Jason Roach. "Ya know we faced some adversity, but we found a way to get through it. It gave us a lot of confidence and it showed us that when we stick together good things will happen. Hopefully, we can keep that going and work to get better each day.”
“It’s definitely given us a ton of confidence cause we beat Bosse, that’s a huge one, New Albany’s huge," Senior forward Tristen Fisher said. "Like going into sectionals I think that the energy that we got from winning those games and us going into sectionals, we can play with anybody. We can beat any team.”
North is back in action on Friday when they travel to Castle.
