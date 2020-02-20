Horse killed, woman hurt in Hopkins Co. crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car while riding her horse in Hopkins County.
It happened before 9 p.m. Wednesday near St. Charles.
A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy tells us the woman was riding her horse down Highway 62 when the car hit her.
Authorities say she was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville with minor injuries.
They say the horse died in the crash.
