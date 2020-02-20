Henderson Co. man facing 26 child sexual exploitation charges

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Raymond Richard White, Jr. was arrested Wednesday evening after an undercover internet investigation.
They say White was communicating with juveniles online, requesting them to produce nude images and videos.
Troopers say equipment was seized from his home for examination.
White is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony), five counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony), and one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 18 years old (Class C felony).
He’s being held without bond.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.