2 Gibson Co. sites added to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Park Service has recently accepted two sites in Gibson County to be included in its National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
Gibson County Visitors and Tourism, Inc. made the announcement Thursday.
Officials say the Charles Grier Burial site at Antioch Cemetery near Owensville, and the David and Mary Hartin Stormont Burial site at Archer Cemetery in Princeton have been evaluated by the National Park Service as making a significant contribution to the understanding of the Underground Railroad in American history.
The program currently has over 600 members of different sites, facilities and programs that have a connection to the Underground Railroad.
Officials say Charles Grier, one of Gibson County’s earliest African American settlers, along with his wife, Keziah, are reported to have helped over 600 people successfully escape into Canada.
They say David and Mary H. Stormont, white settlers who farmed just west of Princeton, were also active participants in the Underground Railroad.
Dr. Anna-Lisa Cox was hired to research potential Underground Railroad sites in Gibson County. She submitted applications in the fall.
Officials say the Gibson County sites were the only two sites approved in Indiana in that round of applications, and the first to be approved by the NPS Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program in southwestern Indiana.
