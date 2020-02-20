Frigid Friday, milder weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will plunge into the teens on Friday morning and only recover into the upper 30s by Friday afternoon. Clear skies will allow plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will start to climb back to the 50s on Sunday and to near 60 on Monday. Rain chances will increase across the entire Tri-State on Monday, and we’ll have rain continuing into the middle of next week. Another shot of colder air on Wednesday may create a rain/snow mix.