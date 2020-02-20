Chilly Thursday and Friday, warmer with rain chances early next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a chilly day ahead of us! Starting out with temperatures in the upper 20s to the north and low to mid 30s to the south with mostly cloudy skies across the board. A brief flurry is possible over western Kentucky this morning, but in general, today looks dry.
As we head into the afternoon, we will start to see a little more sunshine, but temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s. Due to winds out of the north at around 8 to 12 mph, it will probably feel like the lower 30s.
Overnight, any remaining clouds will clear and the winds will calm as a high pressure system moves into our region. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens by Friday morning.
Friday will be sunny but still chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the low 20s.
Warmer air starts to flow into our region from the south-southwest as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Temperatures will break into the lower 50s Sunday and mid 50s Monday, but rain also returns to the forecast. Scattered showers will start to move in Sunday night and become widespread by Monday morning. Showers are likely throughout the day on Monday as a low pressure system pushes through our region. In total, it looks like most of the Tri-State will pick up 0.5-1” of rain from that system.
That rain will be tapering off by Tuesday morning, but the dry weather won’t last long at all. A second, weaker low pressure system will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s possible that system could bring us a mix of rain and snow, but it looks like precipitation of any type will be fairly light and scattered, and it will likely be too warm for snow accumulation.
