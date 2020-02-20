1995 Championship team honored February 29

The 1995 Eagles won USI’s first NCAA II national championship in Louisville, Kentucky, after overcoming a 22-point first half deficit to defeat the University of California-Riverside. The squad featured two-time NABC Division II Player of the Year Stan Gouard, now the head coach of the University of Indianapolis, and GLVC Player of the Year Chad Gilbert. Former USI Head Coach Bruce Pearl is tentatively scheduled to attend the post-game reception.