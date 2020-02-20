1995 Championship team honored February 29

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana will celebrate the 1995 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship February 29 with a 25th anniversary reunion following the Screaming Eagles’ 2019-20 regular season finale with the University of Indianapolis.
The 1995 Eagles won USI’s first NCAA II national championship in Louisville, Kentucky, after overcoming a 22-point first half deficit to defeat the University of California-Riverside. The squad featured two-time NABC Division II Player of the Year Stan Gouard, now the head coach of the University of Indianapolis, and GLVC Player of the Year Chad Gilbert. Former USI Head Coach Bruce Pearl is tentatively scheduled to attend the post-game reception.
The national champions will be recognized before the February 29 men’s game (3:15 p.m.), while the reception/open house will take place immediately after the game in the Varsity Club suite and concourse areas with cash bar and light refreshments available.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
