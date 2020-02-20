Angel Mounds could be highlighted on Lewis & Clark trail expansion

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A representative of the National Park Service visited Angel Mounds State Park on Wednesday.
They are here to learn what the expansion of the Lewis and Clark trail could mean to southwest Indiana. The trail is extending from St. Louis to Pittsburgh.
Local destinations will have the chance to be highlighted on the Lewis and Clark Travel website showing what there is to do along the trail.
“It’ll attract people who are interested in the historical trail there might be people who follow along the whole trail and then all of sudden they understand that there’s something here that they can stop spend time and discover those places that maybe would’ve gone unnoticed if they were just driving by,” said Solimar International CEO Chris Seek.
