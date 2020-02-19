Western Bypass phase one approved in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Commissioners voted to approve phase one of the Western Bypass in Posey County on Tuesday.
The first phase of the project would link Base Road in Mt. Vernon and head North to 69.
Wing Lau is the Project Development Director for American Structurepoint who is heading the project. He said, “Right now, we’re trying to complete the loop around the city. Mainly to get the trucks away from the downtown area.”
One of the biggest hopes for the bypass is to get semi traffic out of residential neighborhoods. It’s something that people like Brenda Wagner know all too well.
Wagner said she has lived at her home off of Emmick Street in Mt. Vernon for more than 20 years and has had an issue with semi’s driving into her yard.
She said over the years she’s seen the semi problem get worse and create dangerous situations.
“I had a pretty expensive trashcan, and one came around the corner here real fast, ran over it, and I know he had to know he hit it," Wagner explained.
This is why she is happy to hear this phase of the bypass was approved.
“I mean, I know they have their job to do and their deliveries, but something needs to be done,” Wagner said.
That project is expected to start in the summer of 2021 and open in 2022.
Commissioners still have to approve that funding, which is expected to come through TIF money.
