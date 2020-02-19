State superintendent holds forum in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana state superintendent of Public Instruction held a forum Tuesday night in Jasper.
Dr. Jennifer McCormick is the state’s 44th Superintendent of Public Instruction and was the featured speaker for a forum on public education at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus.
Dr. McCormick focused on the state of education in Indiana, with an explanation of state funding and how it affects all schools in the state, including Dubois County.
We asked the superintendent what can be done about teacher pay.
“You have to have courageous leaders and an appetite to do that, right now we don’t see much of an appetite to give money to teachers, but somethings gotta give," said Dr. McCormick. "We have thousands on emergency permits. Our schools are in dire need, still of teachers for this school year, here we’re sitting in February, so something needs to happen.”
This is the last year that the state superintendent position will be elected. The governor will appoint it next year.
