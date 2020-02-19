Possible changes coming for Owensboro Museum of Science and History

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials and staff at the Museum of Science and History say they have been discussing the future of the organization.
According to city officials, they believe the museum is struggling and that moving to a smaller location would help lower costs as well as open up a space for downtown living.
Chief Executive Officer Kathy Olsen says they are not ruling out any options at this time, but she did say she needs to keep in mind what’s best for the museum.
Coming up on 14 News, Erin McNally will talk with both city officials and museum staff about the future of the building.
