Owensboro to start new neighborhood revitalization project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials have released a new five-year plan for neighborhood revitalization. 14 News spoke with neighbors in the area about possible changes they could see in the next couple of years.
Every five years, city officials present a five-year plan for neighborhood revitalization. For the next half-decade, Community Development Director Abby Shelton says they’ll be focusing on the northwest region of the city.
“We have to focus on an area that is at least 51 percent LMI, which is low to moderate-income and that area meets that standard," Shelton said.
She says they’ve been busy with revitalization downtown, and now they’re shifting gears to an area right outside the core of the city.
“We’ve put a lot of money into downtown revitalization, so it’s just that we want to extend that down to that neighborhood," Shelton said.
The focus will be from Walnut Street to Ewing and then from the Ohio River to the Northside of Fifth Street.
“I would like to see, you know, the improvement of the neighborhood," said Samuel James, a neighborhood resident.
James has lived in the area for five years. He says he’d like to see some changes.
“You kind of hit this area of town where there’s a lot of dilapidated houses, things haven’t been kept up as well," Shelton said.
Neighbors within the project's limits will be able to apply for help with their current homes.
“We want to increase affordable housing, we want to help current homeowners that have dilapidated houses that they may not be able to afford to," Shelton said. “If they need new siding, new roofing, things of that nature, we want to help homeowners with that.”
“I’d take advantage of it, yeah," James said. “If you’re on a fixed income or whatever and you, you know, qualify for it, I think it’d be good.”
City officials say they’re hoping to get more than $7 million in private and public money to improve that section of town. The community development director will be presenting the plan to the city commission on March 10.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.