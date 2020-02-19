Nebraska Omaha looks to extend streak vs Ft. Wayne

SQUAD LEADERS: Purdue Fort Wayne's Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 11.8 points. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while KJ Robinson has put up 14.7 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.8 percent of the 142 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 67 percent of his free throws this season.