Mine layoffs will have trickle-down effect on local businesses, McLean Co. leadership says

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WFIE) - Job layoffs from the Poplar Grove Mine in McLean County will have a trickle-down effect on local businesses, McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said on Tuesday.
“Coal miners do put back a lot of their revenue or income back into the county," Judge-Executive Dame said. “Whether they’re buying snacks on their way to work, or they’re buying food when they leave their shift, that impact, like I said, does a trickle-down effect.”
For Miller Service Station, a few miles south on Highway 81 in Sacramento, owner Wendell Miller said this trickle-down effect will impact his business in some way. He said a lot of miners frequently visit the gas station to buy gas and soft drinks.
“It does make a difference in foot traffic, and on the moral and optimism," Miller said.
We still aren’t sure how many jobs are impacted by the layoffs. On Monday, some employees told us they received letters.
The letter, obtained by 14 News, said the company will begin curtailing operations at the Poplar Grove mine and related facilities located in Rumsey. The letter went on to say they have been facing operational and technical challenges.
14 News reached out to the mine on Tuesday. They told us they have no comment.
We’ll continue to update this story as it develops.
