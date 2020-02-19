Man plans event with hopes to change how courts treat accused child molesters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Next month people will join together at the Civic Center for the “Justice for Kids March.”
The march will be organized by Billy Mattingly, who says something needs to be done to change the way accused child molesters are treated in the court system.
This comes after a case against 30-year-old Jacob Franklin was dismissed last month. Franklin was arrested in March after he was accused of forcing a child to do sexual acts.
Gregory Johnston was arrested in February of 2019 and charged with six felony counts, including child molesting. He was released on a $15,000 bond and a Vanderburgh County judge dismissed all of those charges.
Mattingly explained to us why he’s so passionate about this.
“Really, just the years of seeing these sick twisted individuals just get really, really light sentences and getting thrown back out into our community just for another chance to hurt one of these kids and hurt one of these kids in the Tri-State area and it’s just sad,” Mattingly explained.
The march will be outside of the Civic Center on March 14 starting at 11 a.m. For more details on the event, you can check out the Facebook page “Justice for Kids!!!”
