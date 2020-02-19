Jasper working on project to improve pedestrian safety

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A new project to help improve safety is in the works.
Mayor Dean Vonderheide tells us there are certain roads in the city that pose a safety risk for pedestrians. Therefore, they are adding more sidewalks to designated areas in the city.
One of the roads getting sidewalks is Portersville Road, which is where Jasper Middle School is and the elementary school is being built.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., Katie Tercek will share more details and when this project will be finished.
