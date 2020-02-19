Former trooper accused of setting house on fire appears in court

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Former Indiana State Trooper Jeremy Galloway made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, and he pleaded not guilty.
Troopers believe Galloway set the fires at his Tell City property in October.
He was arrested February 4 on arson and insurance fraud charges.
A charge of cruelty to an animal was added. Trooper say two dogs were killed in the fire.
Galloway resigned in the days after his arrest.
Wednesday, Both the prosecutor and Galloway’s attorney declined to comment.
The defense requested a pre-trial conference for April 29.
