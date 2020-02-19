Evansville’s African American Museum adds new displays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next time you stop in Evansville’s African American Museum, you’re in for a real treat.
The museum just unveiled its new displays: the computer-interactive “Wonder Lab Studio” and the fun-filled lego-land “Building Community.” The museum added the new sections thanks to a $40,000 grant from Toyota.
“The Wonder Lab is very interesting because it gives you different people that have been inventors and things they’ve done and some of these people are from Evansville, and while they are drawing painting it, they also get to learn the background of these people,” says Museum Coordinator of Guest Services Janice Hale. “Lego teaches the kids how to make buildings and how you would contribute to the community.”
The museum also has a new exhibit they recently put together about the history of women’s suffrage.
