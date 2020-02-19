Evansville woman sentenced for W. Morton Ave. murder

Evansville woman sentenced for W. Morton Ave. murder
By Jill Lyman | February 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville woman convicted of murder back in January has been sentenced.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says Tanika Stewart, 36-years-old, was sentenced on Wednesday to 55-years. The news release says 50 of those years is for murder, while the other five is for a firearm enhancement.

According to police, Antonio Bushrod was shot on West Morton Avenue in October. He later died at the hospital.

Police say Stewart handed officers a gun when she was arrested and admitted that she was the one who shot Bushrod.

