Evansville announces plans to create new city flag

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is looking to change the look of the official city flag.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced on Tuesday plans to create a new city flag. The original and current city flag was adopted by Mayor Henry O. Roberts in 1954 and was the first to be adopted in Indiana.
Now they are asking for the public’s input on what they want to see.
A committee was chosen to help facilitate workshops and review submissions. There will be several workshops held at various Evansville Public Library locations starting on February 28.
Members of the community will present their finished designs, which will be voted on by the public.
The final design will be showcased on August 12.
“We’ve encouraged collaboration and input," said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "This is a great way for people from all parts of our city to get involved in dictating what our new city flag will be.”
For more information, you can go to the Evansville Flag Project’s website.
