EPD looking for suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar on Vann Ave.
February 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 8:43 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch tells us crews are on scene of an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar in the 1300 block of Vann Avenue.

Evansville Police Department tells us a male wearing a ski mask came in and showed a gun.

They tell us he left the store and ran north. They say they have dogs out looking for the suspect.

EPD says he was wearing a green hoodie.

Dispatch tells us crews are still on scene.

14 News has a crew on scene, and we’ll update once we have more information.

