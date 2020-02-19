EPD looking for suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar on Vann Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch tells us crews are on scene of an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar in the 1300 block of Vann Avenue.
Evansville Police Department tells us a male wearing a ski mask came in and showed a gun.
They tell us he left the store and ran north. They say they have dogs out looking for the suspect.
EPD says he was wearing a green hoodie.
Dispatch tells us crews are still on scene.
14 News has a crew on scene, and we’ll update once we have more information.
