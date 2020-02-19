Construction on Holiday World’s Cheetah Chase continues

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World may be in its offseason, but employees are staying busy getting ready for its summer opening.
Last August, they announced they were building Cheetah Chase, a dueling water coaster that has two rafts going at once.
Since that announcement, they have had construction crews working to build the ride.
It is a launched water coaster that uses hydro blast technology. There are more than 1,700 feet of track that’s being installed.
Crews are building a 68,000-gallon balancing tank that will recirculate the water that’s being used for the ride.
“A lot of people think that once our gates close at the end of the year we flip a switch off and flip it right back on in May and we’re ready to go," said Holiday World President, CEO Matt Eckert. "A lot of work goes on in behind the scenes. As you can see behind me, there’s a lot of work going on right now, and that’s just in this area of the park.”
Cheetah Chase’s grand opening is scheduled for May 7.
