Community reacts after Waupaca’s Foundry Plant accident sent 4 to hospital

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An accident that happened on Monday morning at Waupaca Foundry’s Plant on Indiana 66 in Tell City sent four to the hospital.
Four employees were hospitalized. Now three have been released, and the fourth is expected to go home by the end of the week.
“Then, all of a sudden, I heard the helicopter, and I wasn’t aware at that time, there wasn’t just one, but there was four," said Cindy Dauby, manager at Julie’s Tell Street Cafe.
Medical helicopters arrived on the scene, flying the injured to the University of Louisville Hospital’s burn unit.
“You’re heart just literally stops," Dauby said. "Because we have a lot of good customers here at Julie’s that work up at Waupaca, and friends with a lot of them and it starts going through your head, ‘Do I know that person?’ Even if you don’t, everyone who lives here knows somebody who works at Waupaca.”
For Mona Brickey, this accident also hits close to home. She used to be a teacher and tells us some of her student’s parents work at the foundry.
“It was from some local people that I work with, and they asked me if I heard that there had been an accident out at Waupaca, and several of them had been hurt,” Brickey said.
Brickey had no idea an accident had happened until her co-workers told her.
“It just deeply concerned me because there’s some people in there that I know," Brickey said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration tells us they’re aware an incident happened at the foundry, and a safety inspector is now assigned to look into the incident.
This is still a developing story, and the names of the four people injured in the accident have not been released.
