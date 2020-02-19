Brighter Skies & Frosty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and frosty this morning with lows dropping into the 20’s under clear skies. After a two day absence, sunshine returns and less breezy as high temperatures reach the lower 40’s.
The rest of the week will be dry and cold. Thursday, mostly cloudy and colder with high temps in the mid-30’s. Sunny but cold Friday as highs remain in the mid-30’s. Due to drier weather, the Ohio, Wabash, & Green Rivers are scheduled to fall over the weekend. You can find the current river stages and forecasts on the 14 First Alert app.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.