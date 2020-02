EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 40s. Another shot of Canadian air will push temps into the upper 30s for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will dip into the teens by Friday. Over the weekend, temps rebound into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances appear late Sunday and rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday with a possible change to or mix with snow on Wednesday next week.