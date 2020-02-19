Adopt a Block program coming to downtown Evansville businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses in downtown Evansville can now use the adopt a block program by the Economic Improvement District, or EID, for $500 a year.
Businesses would not be personally responsible for the maintenance of the block they’re sponsoring.
The EID, in partnership with Keep Evansville Beautiful, would use the adopt a block funds for the removal of litter and snow as well as watering and overall plant maintenance.
“We really just rolled it out on social media yesterday," said Adam Trinkle. "Based on that, we already have three companies that are interested, so we think there’s a lot of momentum behind everything going on downtown, and we just wanted to extend an opportunity for businesses to get more involved.”
This program does not include Haney’s corner.
