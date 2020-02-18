Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The Boy Scouts of America have filed for bankruptcy protections, and Indiana native Ryan Newman crashes at the end of the Daytona 500.
Plus, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for his first appearance in a Democratic presidential primary debate.
The billionaire candidate received 19 percent of support from an NPR-PBS news hour poll.
That now allows him access to join the stage for Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.
