Rehab works starts Friday on Western KY Parkway in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, rehab work is set to start on the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Beaver Dam exit interchange.
Crews were going to start replacing an overpass Tuesday, but that’s been pushed back to start this Friday.
Drivers should watch for major traffic shifts in westbound lanes.
Drivers in the eastbound lanes will have to take the exit ramp at the intersection, and then re-enter using the Beaver Dam exit.
That project is expected to wrap up by late June.
