Ranked teams meet as No. 16 Seton Hall hosts No. 21 Butler

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 53 percent of Seton Hall's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Jordan Tucker have combined to account for 68 percent of all Butler scoring, including 82 percent of the team's points over its last five games.