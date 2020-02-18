Rain Ending, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continued cloudy today with rain ending early this morning with temps in the upper 40’s. However, temperatures will sink into the lower 40’s during the afternoon.
The rest of the week will be dry under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 40’s Wednesday, mid-30’s Thursday (mostly cloudy) and upper 30’s Friday. Due to drier weather, the Ohio, Wabash, & Green Rivers are scheduled to fall sharply over the weekend. You can find the current river stages and forecasts on the 14 First Alert app.
