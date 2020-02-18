Posey Co. residents concerned about proposed zoning change

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - People in one area of Posey County are concerned about a proposed zoning change near their homes.
The proposed zoning change would take an area zoned as agricultural to commercial high intensity, and several people who would be impacted by this change say they do not want any commercial businesses in their back yard, and that’s not why they chose to live in rural Posey County.
Joanne Sybert started a petition against the zoning.
“Even from here to Evansville, I can’t think of one store of this busyness on Highway 66," Joanne said.
According to paperwork filed with the Area Plan Commission, the proposed project would be a commercial retail business that would be 9,100 square feet, which is why Joanne Sybert and her husband are going door to door with petitions.
“We like the environment, and it’s a nice quiet environment and a nice place to live, and we wanted to be away from a lot of the commercial development," said Paul Sybert, Joanne’s husband.
It’s something people like Kim Maines do not want to see in their back yard.
“At night, fluorescent lights are going to be facing my bedroom window, and it’s just not something we want in our neighborhood,” Kim said.
Maines said this was never a thought when they moved out here nine years ago.
“We looked at this like I’m not going to have to worry about my kids growing up out here playing on a dead-end lane,” Maines said.
Now they are all hoping to get enough signatures on both social media and in person, to make their voices heard.
“This is all a rural, agricultural and residential area, and we just don’t see a commercial store here,” Joanne said.
According to the paperwork filed with the area plan commission, the proposed zoning would have its own access road and says no extra traffic would be generated in the residential area. Still, people are concerned about the impact it would have on their rural community.
A vote is expected Tuesday morning at the Posey County commissioners meeting.
