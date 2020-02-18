Posey Co. Commissioners vote no to rezoning

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A proposed zoning change will not move forward in Posey County.
Tuesday morning, commissioners voted no to the rezoning of an area off Schroeder Lane.
The change would have meant instead of agricultural, it would have become commercial.
Concerned neighbors spoke at the meeting and cheered when the vote was complete.
The proposed project would have been at 9,100 square feet retail business.
Chellsie Parker was at the meeting, and she’ll have a report tonight on 14 News.
