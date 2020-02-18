Parks foundation created in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new foundation has been created in Warrick County to help prioritize its parks.
It’s called The Warrick Parks Foundation.
Organizers say their mission is to make Warrick County’s parks, trails, and public spaces a generational treasure.
Foundation Executive Laurel Meny says they will be fundraising and bringing events to the county.
The foundation will be hosting a run at Victoria National, free movies in the park, and holiday inspired events.
Meny says it’s one thing to create beautiful spaces, but it’s another thing to make sure generations will be able to experience them.
The foundation will work closely with the management at each park.
