Neighborhood Watch: Shot fired into Owensboro house, HPD looking for prowler

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for whoever fired a shot into a house.
OPD says around 8 Monday night, officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street.
The house had been hit one time with gunfire.
Nine people were inside but no one was hurt.
If you have any information on this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
In Henderson, police are looking for a prowler.
A couple living in the 2300 block of Johnson Drive reported that someone stole items from their vehicles overnight last Friday.
We don’t know the exact value of the items stolen but the arrest record said it was more than $500 but less than $10,000.
If you have any information on this, call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers 270-687-8484.
